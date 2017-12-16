Cardinals' Gabe Holmes: Promoted by Cardinals
The Cardinals promoted Holmes to their active roster Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
With Jermaine Gresham (illness) considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Redskins, the Cardinals have opted to call up Holmes to bolster their depth at tight end. While he still remains unlikely to see much time on offense, the 26-year-old could see some action on special teams.
More News
-
Week 15 DFS plays
Heath Cummings knows the Patriots and Steelers have the highest over/under of the week. There's...
-
Fantasy football: Avoid Lamar Miller
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 15 on FanDuel and DraftKin...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 15 TE sleepers
In a down week for tight ends, Charles Clay is one of several sleepers who can help you in...
-
Week 15 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.