The Cardinals promoted Holmes to their active roster Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

With Jermaine Gresham (illness) considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Redskins, the Cardinals have opted to call up Holmes to bolster their depth at tight end. While he still remains unlikely to see much time on offense, the 26-year-old could see some action on special teams.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop