Martin (Achilles) will remain on the sidelines for an extended period, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The Cardinals linebacker core is getting thinner now with Deone Bucannon (ankle) also banged up. Martin only had four tackles in eight appearances last season, being designated in a special teams role.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories