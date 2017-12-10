Cardinals' Gabe Martin: Injures hamstring Sunday
Martin left Sunday's game against the Titans with a hamstring injury and is questionable to return, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Martin just signed less than two weeks ago, and he's only played in one game against the Rams, playing strictly on special teams. Therefore, his absence won't impact the Cardinals' defense.
