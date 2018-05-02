Martin (Achilles) reverted to injured reserve on Wednesday, according to the league's official transaction log.

Martin was waived Tuesday after sustaining an Achilles injury last week, per AZCentral.com. While it isn't clear if he fully ruptured the tendon, Martin is likely stuck on injured reserve through the end of the league year unless he reaches an injury settlement with Arizona.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories