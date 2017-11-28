The Cardinals signed Martin off the Saints' practice squad Tuesday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Martin is a familiar face in Arizona. In 2015, he spent the entire season on the practice squad. Last year, he played in eight games before suffering a season-ending knee injury. He was eventually released by the Cardinals with an injury settlement in August and has spent the past two months with New Orleans. Upon his return to the desert, Martin will provide depth at inside linebacker due to the ankle injury sustained by starting money LB Deone Buccanon.