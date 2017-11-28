Cardinals' Gabe Martin: Signs with Cards
The Cardinals signed Martin off the Saints' practice squad Tuesday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.
Martin is a familiar face in Arizona. In 2015, he spent the entire season on the practice squad. Last year, he played in eight games before suffering a season-ending knee injury. He was eventually released by the Cardinals with an injury settlement in August and has spent the past two months with New Orleans. Upon his return to the desert, Martin will provide depth at inside linebacker due to the ankle injury sustained by starting money LB Deone Buccanon.
More News
-
Week 13 Streaming Options
Heath Cummings gives you streaming options for Week 13 and the Fantasy playoffs
-
SportsLine: Sit Ben, not Burkhead
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 13 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you players to add heading into Week 13, and we finally have Josh Gordon...
-
Week 13 Rest of Season Rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with playoff implications on the line, see where...
-
What you missed: Monday wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Kamara No. 1? Sit Broncos? Ajayi?
Heath Cummings discusses Alvin Kamara's remarkable rookie season, and the continuing struggles...