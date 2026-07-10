Cardinals' Gardner Minshew: Fellow QB works out with teammates

Minshew's teammate Jacoby Brissett, who is in the midst of a contract dispute with the Cardinals, posted a recent photo Thursday on Instagram that showed him getting in some work with several teammates, Tyler Drake of Arizonasports.com reports.

That Brissett -- who didn't take a single practice rep during Arizona's offseason program -- connected with WRs Marvin Harrison and Simi Fehoko, TEs Trey McBride and Elijah Higgins along with fellow QB Kedon Slovis is a positive sign, but at this stage it's unclear if or for how long the signal-caller's contract issue lingers once the Cardinals re-take the field. In the absence of Brissett, the team's expected Week 1 starter, Minshew took the majority of first-team QB reps throughout the offseason, so this will be a situation worth monitoring closely once Arizona's training camp commences July 22.