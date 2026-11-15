Minshew suffered a torn UCL in his right throwing elbow last Sunday at Seattle and is slated to undergo season-ending surgery, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Minshew incredibly played through the injury in Week 9, logging all 53 offensive snaps and completing 21 of 30 passes for 166 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions in his first start replacing the since-departed Jacoby Brissett. Schefter added that Minshew still is determining the timing of the procedure, but he plans on having it. With Minshew out for the rest of the campaign, rookie third-round pick Carson Beck is taking over under center for the Cardinals.