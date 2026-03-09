Minshew is in line to sign a one-year contract with the Cardinals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Minshew's odds of starting Week 1 will depend on Arizona's other moves this offseason, with Jacoby Brissett and Kedon Slovis being the other QBs currently under contract. Minshew replaced an injured Patrick Mahomes (knee) in Kansas City this past December, only to suffer a season-ending knee injury of his own during his first start. Initial reports said the injury might be an ACL tear, but Minshew ultimately was diagnosed with just a bone bruise and made a full recovery by the end of January, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.