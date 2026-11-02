Minshew completed 17 of 23 passes for 188 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions after he replaced starting QB Jacoby Brissett late in the third quarter of Sunday's 33-30 overtime win in Dallas.

When Minshew took over the Cardinals offense with 1:35 remaining in the third quarter, the team was trailing 17-3, and he proceeded to direct four consecutive TD drives to force overtime, which ended (in order) with a 63-yard run via RB Tyler Allgeier, a five-yard catch from Allgeier, a 14-yard connection with TE Trey McBride and a 13-yard reception from WR Michael Wilson. All three players were the top remaining options at their positions at the time, and Minshew ended up out-producing Brissett by 69 passing yards in roughly two fewer quarters of play. Afterward, head coach Mike LaFleur told Darren Urban of the team's official site that he won't commit to a starting QB for next Sunday's game at Seattle just yet, but it won't surprise if a change under center is imminent in Arizona.