Cardinals' Gardner Minshew: Moving back to No. 2 role

Minshew, who handled first-team reps at practice on Sunday, will move back to the No. 2 quarterback role when the Cardinals return to practice on Tuesday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Minshew will bump back to the backup role now that teammate Jacoby Brissett has come to terms with Arizona on a new contract that provides him a raise for the 2026 campaign. Expectations are that Minshew will kick off the regular season as the No. 2 option behind Brissett, though rookie third-rounder Carson Beck will also have the chance to compete for opportunities in training camp. Minshew is fully recovered from the season-ending knee injury he suffered while operating as the backup to Patrick Mahomes (ACL) in Kansas City in 2025.