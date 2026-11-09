Minshew was 21-for-30 passing for 166 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions and had a four-yard carry during Sunday's 17-3 defeat in Seattle.

Minshew was unable to recreate his magic from last Sunday's cameo in Dallas in which he put together four straight TD drives for the benched Jacoby Brissett to force overtime in an eventual 33-30 win. The series of events led head coach Mike LaFleur to announce Minshew as the Cardinals' new starting QB, before the team finalized a trade to send Brissett to the Ravens. Minshew likely will be given some leash to help the offense generate more consistent results, but 2026 third-round pick Carson Beck is waiting in the wings in the event LaFleur opts to move on to the rookie.