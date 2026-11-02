Head coach Mike LaFleur announced that Minshew will step in as the Cardinals' new starting quarterback beginning with Sunday's game at Seattle, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Unsurprisingly, the Cardinals have opted to appoint Minshew to the top spot on the depth chart after he came on in relief of a struggling Jacoby Brissett and led a stirring comeback in Sunday's 33-30 overtime win over the Cowboys. In what was his first appearance of the season, Minshew completed 17 of 23 pass attempts for 188 yards and three touchdowns in just under two quarters' worth of action before Chad Ryland sealed the victory with a walk-off 42-yard field goal. Though his performance in future games will ultimately dictate how long he sticks around as the Cardinals' starter, Minshew is far from a lock to hold down the job for the balance of the season. If the 3-5 Cardinals eventually fade from playoff contention, LaFleur may want to give an extended look to rookie third-round pick Carson Beck, who will serve as Minshew's top backup in Week 9 while Brissett falls to third on the depth chart, per Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site.