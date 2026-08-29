Minshew completed seven of nine passes for 126 yards and a touchdown while taking a 10-yard sack during the Cardinals' 42-38 preseason loss to the Packers on Friday.

Minshew was named the Cardinals' starter for Friday's preseason finale while Jacoby Brissett and Carson Beck (ribs) observed the game from the sidelines. Minshew was under center for Arizona's first two offensive series and led scoring drives on both, with the second ending with a 41-yard touchdown pass to Simi Fehoko. Brissett figures to be the Cardinals' starter for at least the beginning of the 2026 regular season, but it's not clear who will be the backup between Minshew and Beck.