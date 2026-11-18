Minshew (elbow) underwent UCL reconstructive surgery Monday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

It's a season-ending procedure and will likely keep Minshew sidelined until training camp next summer. The veteran quarterback suffered the injury in Week 9 but somehow kept playing through it, completing 21 of 30 passes for 166 yards and no touchdowns or interceptions. It's Carson Beck's show moving forward, as the Cardinals play out the string on another lost season in what has become a never-ending rebuild.