The Cardinals activated Williams (knee) from injured reserve, and he is active for Monday's game against the Cowboys, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Williams has been cleared to return from a five-game absence due to a knee injury he sustained against the Panthers in Week 2. The return of the third-year pro means there will be less snaps available in the secondary for the likes of Kei'Trel Clark and Denzel Burke.