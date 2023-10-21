Watch Now:

Williams (knee) was activated from injured reserve Saturday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Williams has a chance to make his NFL debut during Sunday's contest against the Seahawks, as he's listed as questionable after being activated to the Arizona's active roster Saturday. The 2023 third-round pick out of Syracuse recorded 35 total tackles, three pass deflections and two interceptions in his final collegiate season.

