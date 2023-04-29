The Cardinals selected Williams (knee) in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 72nd overall.

Williams (5-foot-10, 192 pounds) is recovering from an ACL tear he suffered Oct. 29, but once healthy, he should be Arizona's plug-in replacement for standout slot corner Byron Murphy, who headed to Minnesota in free agency. Williams was the best corner on a solid Syracuse pass defense, and he was constantly around the ball while piling up 64 tackles and 10 passes defended in his redshirt freshman season alone (2020).