Williams (knee) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.

The 2023 third-round pick from Syracuse sustained a knee injury late into the Cardinals' win over the Panthers on Sunday that will now sideline him for at least the next four games. Williams served as Arizona's top slot corner in 2024, recording 58 total tackles and nine passes defended, including two interceptions. Kei'Trel Clark is expected to take over at slot corner until Williams is back to full health.