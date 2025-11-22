Williams (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

Williams was limited in practice all week due to an ankle injury, and his status for Sunday's game may not be known until the Cardinals announce their list of inactive players approximately 90 minutes before the 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff. Williams and Will Johnson (back/hip) are both listed as questionable, and if one or both were to be sidelined, the Cardinals would turn to Kei'Trel Clark and Denzel Burke to take on more responsibility in the secondary.