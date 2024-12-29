Williams (head) is questionable to return to Saturday's game against the Rams.
Williams took a hit to the head in the second half of Saturday's game and is being evaluated for a concussion. Max Melton and Kei'Trel Clark could see some playing time at the slot corner while Williams is sidelined.
