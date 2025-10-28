Cardinals' Garrett Williams: Getting designated for return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Arizona designated Williams (knee) for return from its injured reserve list Tuesday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Williams missed the Cardinals' last five games leading up to their Week 8 bye due to a knee injury he suffered in Week 2 versus the Panthers, but it now looks like he could be on track to play again soon. His name will be worth looking out for when Arizona releases its first official practice report of the week Thursday.
