Cardinals' Garrett Williams: Good to go vs. Jacksonville
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Williams had his practice reps limited during Week 12 prep due to an ankle injury, but he has been given the green light to play in Sunday's home contest. The third-year corner has logged 13 tackles (seven solo), two pass defenses and a forced fumble over his last three games.
