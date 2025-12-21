Cardinals' Garrett Williams: Hurts Achilles, ruled out Week 16
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams has been ruled out from returning to Sunday's game against Atlanta due to an Achilles injury.
Williams went down with a non-contact injury in the first quarter. He had to be carted off the field, so he may be dealing with a serious injury. Jaden Davis is seeing work on defense following Williams' exit.
