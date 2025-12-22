Williams is feared to have suffered a torn Achilles in Sunday's 26-19 loss to the Falcons, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Williams was carted off the field after suffering a non-contact injury in the first quarter of Sunday's loss. The third-year pro from Syracuse has appeared in 26 games and made 21 starts for the Cardinals over the last two seasons, recording 104 total tackles, 14 passes defensed, including three interceptions, and two forced fumbles. While he's sidelined, expect Kei'Trel Clark to operate as Arizona's top slot corner.