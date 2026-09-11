Williams (Achilles) was a limited participant in practice for the second day in a row Thursday, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The cornerback tore his Achilles in December of last season, began training camp on the active/PUP list and was activated from the PUP list in late August. While Williams remains limited in practice, he is out there, indicating that he at least has a chance to play Sunday against the Chargers. The 2023 third-round pick recorded 46 tackles (25 solo), five pass breakups, including an interception, and a forced fumble across 10 games in 2025.