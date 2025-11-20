Williams (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Williams sustained an ankle injury during the third quarter of the Cardinals' Week 11 loss to the 49ers, which prevented him from returning to the game. His ability to practice Wednesday in a limited capacity indicates that the injury isn't considered a long-term issue. Williams would an avoid an injury tag heading into Sunday's game against the Jaguars if he were to upgrade his practice participation over the next two days.