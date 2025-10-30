Cardinals' Garrett Williams: Limited in return to practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Williams landed on injured reserve in September after sustaining a knee injury in Week 2 against the Panthers. He's progressed enough in his recovery to return to practice, though he'll likely have to log full practices before the Cardinals activate him from IR. His practice participation over the next two days will determine whether he's ready to return from IR ahead of Monday's clash against the Cowboys.
