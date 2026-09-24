Williams (Achilles) was a limited participant at the Cardinals' practice Wednesday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Williams has yet to make his season debut as he continues to work his way back from an Achilles injury he suffered in December, but he appears to be nearing a return to action. With fellow cornerback Will Johnson (neck) expected to miss the remainder of the 2026 campaign, Williams will have a chance to step into a starting role once he's healthy. The 25-year-old will have two more opportunities to log a full practice before Sunday's matchup with San Francisco.