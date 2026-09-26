Williams (Achilles) does not carry an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the 49ers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Williams hasn't played yet this season while working his way back from a torn Achilles that he suffered in December of 2025. He was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday. However, the 25-year-old was a full participant Friday. While Williams might be eased back into action for a week or two, he could be in line for as many snaps as he can handle, considering Will Johnson (neck) isn't expected to play again this season.