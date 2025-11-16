default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Williams (shin) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the 49ers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Williams sustained a shin injury in the third quarter, and he is being evaluated by medical staff to determine whether he can return to Sunday's game. Kei'Trel Clark is slated to see more snaps at the slot corner position in Williams' absence.

More News