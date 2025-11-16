Cardinals' Garrett Williams: Nursing shin injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (shin) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the 49ers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Williams sustained a shin injury in the third quarter, and he is being evaluated by medical staff to determine whether he can return to Sunday's game. Kei'Trel Clark is slated to see more snaps at the slot corner position in Williams' absence.
More News
-
Cardinals' Garrett Williams: Activated from IR, playing Monday•
-
Cardinals' Garrett Williams: Questionable to face Cowboys•
-
Cardinals' Garrett Williams: Limited in return to practice•
-
Cardinals' Garrett Williams: Getting designated for return•
-
Cardinals' Garrett Williams: Bound for IR•
-
Cardinals' Garrett Williams: Suffers knee injury•