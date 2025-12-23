default-cbs-image
The Cardinals placed Williams (Achilles) on injured reserve Tuesday.

Williams is believed to have suffered a torn Achilles in Sunday's loss to the Falcons, requiring a cart to the locker room in the first quarter. A third-round pick in the 2023 Draft, Williams developed into a starting cornerback for Arizona and started all 10 games in which he appeared this season, recording 46 tackles (25 solo), five pass breakups, including one interception, and one forced fumble.

