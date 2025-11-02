Cardinals' Garrett Williams: Questionable to face Cowboys
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Monday's game against the Cowboys.
Williams landed on injured reserve after sustaining a knee injury in Week 2 against the Panthers. Head coach Jonathan Gannon made it sound as if Williams has a good chance to play Monday despite logging three limited practices this week, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.
