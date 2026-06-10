Cardinals' Garrett Williams: Returning for Week 1?

Head coach Mike LaFleur told reporters Wednesday that Williams (Achilles) could return for the Cardinals' regular-season opener, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

Williams, who tore his Achilles in late December of 2025, is progressing better than expected and now has a chance to return for Arizona's Week 1 matchup against the Chargers on Sep. 13. The fourth-year pro from Syracuse was a crucial part of the Cardinals' secondary in 2025, recording 46 total tackles, five passes defensed, including one interception, and one forced fumble across just 10 contests.