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Cardinals' Garrett Williams: Returning for Week 1?

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Head coach Mike LaFleur told reporters Wednesday that Williams (Achilles) could return for the Cardinals' regular-season opener, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

Williams, who tore his Achilles in late December of 2025, is progressing better than expected and now has a chance to return for Arizona's Week 1 matchup against the Chargers on Sep. 13. The fourth-year pro from Syracuse was a crucial part of the Cardinals' secondary in 2025, recording 46 total tackles, five passes defensed, including one interception, and one forced fumble across just 10 contests.

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