Williams suffered a left knee injury in Sunday's 27-22 win over the Panthers, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

Williams collided with teammate Budda Baker in the end zone with less than two minutes remaining in the game, ultimately exiting the contest thereafter. The cornerback did not return to the field, and his status will be worth monitoring at practice in the coming days ahead of the team's matchup with the 49ers in Week 3.