Cardinals' Garrett Williams: Torn Achilles confirmed
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams tore his Achilles in Week 16 against Atlanta, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.
This confirms the initial fear after Williams had to be carted off the field Sunday versus the Falcons. Williams was placed on IR on Tuesday and now faces a lengthy recovery. Kei'Trel Clark may move into a starting cornerback role for the final two games of the regular season.
More News
-
Cardinals' Garrett Williams: Placed on IR•
-
Cardinals' Garrett Williams: Likely sustained torn Achilles•
-
Cardinals' Garrett Williams: Hurts Achilles, ruled out Week 16•
-
Cardinals' Garrett Williams: Good to go vs. Jacksonville•
-
Cardinals' Garrett Williams: Draws questionable tag for Week 12•
-
Cardinals' Garrett Williams: Limited by ankle injury•