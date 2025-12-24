default-cbs-image
Williams tore his Achilles in Week 16 against Atlanta, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

This confirms the initial fear after Williams had to be carted off the field Sunday versus the Falcons. Williams was placed on IR on Tuesday and now faces a lengthy recovery. Kei'Trel Clark may move into a starting cornerback role for the final two games of the regular season.

