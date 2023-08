Williams (knee-ACL) will begin the season on the non-football injury list, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Williams was placed on the NFI in late July, as he was continuing to recover from the torn ACL he suffered last October while with Syracuse. There was some hope the rookie cornerback could be ready to return earlier in August, but it appears he's still working to get back on the field. Williams will now be required to sit out at least the first four games of the regular season.