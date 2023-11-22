Swaim tallied two catches (on two targets) for 15 yards during Sunday's 21-16 defeat at Houston.
Swaim has started in two-TE sets along with second-year pro Trey McBride the last two games, and the former has managed a pair of receptions on both occasions. Additionally, with Zach Ertz (quadriceps) on IR since getting injured Week 7, Swaim's usage has ranged from 35 to 49 percent of the offensive snaps over the last four outings. McBride is the clear-cut top tight end for the Cardinals at the moment, but Swaim still has made marks, albeit minimal, in the box score in four of the last seven contests on his way to a 7-58-0 line on seven targets. Expect Swaim's role to continue for as long as Ertz is sidelined.
