Swaim (back) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Swaim popped up on the Cardinals' injury report Wednesday with a back issue following the team's Week 14 bye. His practice participation over the week will provide more clarity on his chances of suiting up for Sunday's NFC West clash against the 49ers.
