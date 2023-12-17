Swaim (calf) is questionable to return for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Swaim sustained the calf injury in the second quarter of Sunday's game and was carted to the locker room. Elijah Higgins will now slot into the backup tight end role behind Trey McBride.
More News
-
Cardinals' Geoff Swaim: Good to go versus San Francisco•
-
Cardinals' Geoff Swaim: Chance to play Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Geoff Swaim: Sits out Wednesday's practice•
-
Cardinals' Geoff Swaim: Adds two receptions to ledger•
-
Cardinals' Geoff Swaim: Another two catches in Week 11•
-
Cardinals' Geoff Swaim: Good to go Sunday•