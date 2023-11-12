Swaim (back) is listed as active ahead of Sunday's game versus Atlanta.
Swaim was considered questionable to play after he missed practice Thursday and was limited Friday due to a back injury. The 30-year-old will ultimately be able to suit up, and he should expect to maintain his role as Arizona's No. 2 tight end behind starter Trey McBride. Swaim has caught three passes for 30 yards across nine games this season.
