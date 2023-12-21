The Cardinals placed Swaim (calf) on injured reserve Wednesday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Swaim suffered a calf injury in the first half of Sunday's loss to San Francisco and wasn't able to return. With Arizona out of playoff contention, the tight end's placement on IR means his season is over. Swaim finishes the campaign with 10 catches on 11 targets for 94 yards and no touchdowns.