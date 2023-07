Swaim is signing with the Cardinals on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Swaim has spent each of the past three seasons in Tennessee while appearing in 17 contests last year. The veteran finished with 12 receptions on 16 targets for 58 yards and a touchdown in 2022. He should compete for a backup role behind Zach Ertz (knee) and Trey McBride.