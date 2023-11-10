Swaim (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus Atlanta, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Swaim was able to return to practice in a limited capacity Friday after missing Thursday's session, giving himself a chance to suit up in Week 10. If he can't play though, Blake Whiteheart could see some blocking reps at tight end Sunday.
