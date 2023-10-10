Swaim secured both of his targets for 22 yards during Sunday's 34-20 defeat to the Bengals.

Swaim entered Week 5 action with just one target through the first four games of the season, while No. 1 tight end Zach Ertz (34) and second-year pro Trey McBride (10) have dominated that category at the position for the Cardinals. Having said that, Swaim has nearly matched McBridge's snap count (110 versus 114). Without some sort of absence from Ertz, Swaim remains on the outside looking in to relevance in Arizona's offense.