Swaim (calf) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's contest against the 49ers, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Swaim was carted back to the locker room after sustaining a calf injury in the first half. He hauled in his lone target for 26 yards before exiting Sunday's game.
