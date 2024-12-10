Dortch recorded a five-yard reception on his lone target and returned two punts for 21 yards in Sunday's 30-18 loss to the Seahawks.

He took the field for 27 of the Cardinals' 71 snaps on offense, narrowly beating out Zay Jones (24) for third among Arizona wideouts behind Marvin Harrison (60) and Michael Wilson (59). Jones had earned more snaps than Dortch in each of the previous three games but failed to draw a target in any of those contests, while Dortch remained more involved (six targets, one rushing attempt) during that span despite the downturn in playing time. Dortch still hasn't earned more than three targets in any of his last seven appearances, so he'll remain largely off the fantasy radar even if the disparity in playing time between him and Jones becomes larger in weeks to come.