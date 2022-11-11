Dortch was limited in Friday's practice with a groin injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Dortch was added to the injury report Friday, presumably after suffering an injury in practice. He took only five snaps the week before, relegated to a pure depth role with Robbie Anderson joining DeAndre Hopkins and Rondale Moore as full-timers.