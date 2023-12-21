Dortch (shoulder) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Dortch has kicked off Week 16 prep with back-to-back absences due to a shoulder issue, giving him just one more opportunity to get back on the practice field this week. The Cardinals' top wide receiver Marquise Brown also has yet to mix into drills due to a lingering heel injury. In the end, Friday's practice report may clear up the statuses of one or both players ahead of Sunday's contest at Chicago.