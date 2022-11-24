Dortch (thumb) was listed as a DNP on Thursday's practice report, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

After posting the first 100-yard game of his pro career Monday against the 49ers, Dortch was revealed to be dealing with a thumb injury that required an MRI and hasn't allowed him to take part in either walkthrough during Week 12 prep. It's unclear if he's in danger of missing Sunday's contest versus the Chargers, but the Cardinals could reveal the statuses of both Dortch and Rondale Moore (groin) as soon as Friday. With Marquise Brown (foot) currently in his 21-day window to be activated from IR, DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green and Robbie Anderson are Arizona's healthy wide receivers on the active roster.