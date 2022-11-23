Dortch (thumb) won't need surgery and is considered day-to-day, Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic reports.
An MRI on Tuesday revealed that Dorth avoided a serious injury when he left Monday's loss to the 49ers in the fourth quarter. He replaced an injured Rondale Moore (groin) in that contest and ended up catching nine of 10 targets for a team-high 103 yards. Dortch could handle the slot role again if his thumb heals before Moore's groin.
